Prosecutors: Teen lived with bodies of mom, stepfather after killing them

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin teen with first-degree intentional homicide after they said he murdered his mom and stepdad, then lived with their bodies for two weeks.

Prosecutors said Nikita Casap, 17, shot and killed his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and her husband, Donald Mayer, 51, inside their Waukesha home in February.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department found their bodies on Feb. 28 after deputies were called to the home for a welfare check by Mayer’s mother in Massachusetts.

Tatiana was found in a hallway covered with blankets and a towel, while Mayer was found in a first-floor office.

Prosecutors said Nikita had also been absent from school for two weeks.

Nikita is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, two counts of theft–movable property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and two counts of identity theft–financial gain, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Nikita was taken into custody in WaKeeney, Kansas, during a traffic stop. A previous emergency phone ping showed Nikita and one of the victims’ phones in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In court earlier this month, prosecutors said that on Feb. 11, Nikita shot his mother at least three times—twice in the stomach and once in the neck. Nikita allegedly killed his stepfather by shooting him in the back of the head. He then went to school the next day and continued living at home for nearly two weeks until Feb. 23.

In court records, Waukesha Police said they found a camera memory card that showed Nikita was lighting candles in the office where Mayer’s body was and was sitting and recording the dead body about a week after the murder.

Police said at one point Nikita stood next to Mayer’s body with his phone out as if he was going to take a picture, all while videoing himself with the other camera.

Nikita then said: “So you can see him there. I can literally see the f—— (expletive) rotting body.”

“The defendant continued to live at the residence with the two bodies at the house. He then fled with the $14,000 in cash,” prosecutors said. “We know he was communicating with someone to get fake plates put on the car to hide that the car was stolen.”

Prosecutors said after the deaths, Nikita was communicating with someone either in Russian or Romanian. Nikita is originally from Moldova, and his living relatives are mainly overseas.

“It appears this individual was trying to flee the jurisdiction—not only this state but this country,” said Christopher Bailey, Waukesha County court commissioner. “A lot of these issues make the court believe that this individual had no intention to be here where he is today.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.