Wisconsin teen accused of killing mother, stepfather enters plea

Posted at 3:04 PM, May 7, 2025
Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — A Wisconsin teenager charged with killing his mother and stepfather pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of shooting and killing Tatiana Casap and Donald Mayer on Feb. 11, and then living with the bodies for nearly two weeks before going on the run. He was later arrested in Kansas.

Nikita Casap appears in court

Nikita Casap appears in court. (Scripps News Milwaukee)

Casap last appeared in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing, where a detective testified that Nikita’s mother and stepfather’s bodies were so decomposed they had to be identified through dental records.

MORE | FBI alleges Wisconsin teen killed parents in plot to assassinate Trump

In that same hearing, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Detective Ross Seitz testified that Nikita had previously told a classmate he was going to kill his parents and then himself.

“The defendant, at the time, had made statements about killing himself or harming himself, but first, he would kill his parents by possibly shooting them because he didn’t want to subject them to his death,” said Seitz.

Court documents previously revealed that Nikita allegedly killed his parents as part of a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump and overthrow the government.

During the preliminary hearing, his cash bond was set at $1,000,000.00, according to court records.

Casap’s next hearing was scheduled for August 18.

This story was initially published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

