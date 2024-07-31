Richard Allen appears in shackles for 3-day hearing

DELPHI, Ind. (Scripps News Indianapolis) — A scheduled three days of hearings at the Carroll County Courthouse is now underway in Indiana, as Special Judge Fran Gull is expected to consider multiple key topics for the upcoming trial of murder suspect Richard Allen.

Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017. He was arrested in October 2022.

Among the topics to be discussed are:

Richard Allen’s Safekeeping

Suppressing statements made by Richard Allen

Allen’s defense request to dismiss case

Other trial procedures

On Tuesday, Gull decided to take the decision of Richard Allen’s safekeeping and the motion to compel and motion for sanctions under advisement.

Allen’s defense argued that Allen should be transport to Cass County Jail through the start of his trial due to logistical issues of travel and their client-attorney privilege.

Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder spoke to the court and issued his thoughts on housing Allen and also noted logistical issues with giving Allen solitary confinement among the crowding in the jail.

The prosecution argued against Allen being moved, saying Allen will be in solitary confinement at the Cass County jail as he is at the Wabash Correctional Facility. The prosecution also voiced concerns about that jail’s ability to provide around the clock medical care for Allen.

Motion to compel evidence and for sanctions

In the hearing for the motion to compel and motion for sanctions on Tuesday, Allen’s defense attorneys asked for guidance on navigating the 26 terrabytes of evidence that was given to them by the state.

According to the defense, the information came in unlabeled and has made it difficult to disseminate.

The prosecution argued that all information given to the defense was provided in the same manner.

Motion to dismiss the entire case

The final motion on Tuesday’s agenda was the motion to dismiss the case completely.

The defense is accusing the Indiana State Police of withholding evidence in the case.

The defense says if they don’t receive it, Richard Allen loses this case and is not given a fair trial.

The information the defense claimed is being withheld or destroyed is a suspect’s interview(s), data from the suspect’s phone extraction that the defense believes occurred, and concerns about the honesty of ISP on the witness stand.

The prosecution argued there is nothing to prove that the state lost, had or destroyed evidence.

Tuesday’s hearing was the first time Allen’s arms weren’t bound to his chest, as he was escorted into court. He wore an orange jumpsuit but this time he had one free hand.

