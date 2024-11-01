Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

SC v. Craig Lewis: Burned Alive Murder Trial

Posted at 4:05 PM, November 1, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

WALTERBORO, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina man is standing trial on charges he killed his wife by setting her on fire, causing injuries that took her life 10 months later.

booking photo of Craig Lewis

Craig Lewis is charged with murder, arson and domestic violence in the death of his wife, Terry Lewis. (Colleton County Detention Center)

Craig Anthony Lewis, 47, is charged with murder, arson and domestic violence in the death of his wife, Terry Lewis.

Police say Craig assaulted his wife over two days, beginning on Jan. 16, 2019. In documents reviewed by Court TV, police said that Craig hit her with “personal weapons and the butt of a firearm, shotgun,” breaking the weapon over her hip. Terry was bleeding and had trouble walking after the incident, police said.

The next day, Jan. 17, police say Craig lit his wife on fire inside their home in an attempt to kill her. The front of Terry’s body suffered severe burns, and she succumbed to her injuries 10 months later.

Terry’s daughter, Leigh Ann Cronkey, told FITSNews that her mother began fighting with Craig on Jan. 17 because Terry told him that she was leaving. The argument allegedly turned physical, and Terry said that Craig violently raped her before throwing a rag or a shirt lit on fire at her. Terry said that when she tried to throw the rag away, Craig would throw it back until she caught fire before finally stepping on her hand and crushing it.

Despite a criminal history with prior convictions, Craig was granted a $100,000 surety bond with ankle monitoring at a bond hearing and has been free since Feb. 26, 2019, FITSNews reported.

More In:

Related Stories

Daren Abbey

Police Charge Suspect in Brutal Campsite Murder

Daren Christopher Abbey, who was already in custody on an unrelated charge, has been charged in the brutal murder of camper, Dustin Kjersem. More

Sgt Chad Riddle testifies in court

Testimony: Suspect Told Friends To Lie to Police After Stabbing

Appleton Police Sgt. Chad Riddle testified that two eyewitnesses admitted that Samantha Krebs told them to lie before fleeing from the scene. More

back of women in court

Handwritten notes offer ‘play-by-play’ of boyfriend’s murder, police say

Samantha Krebs is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death and kissing him goodbye before leaving the apartment. More

TRENDING

Melody Farris appears in court
mugshot of Richard Allen
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

man in hat and FBI tshirt stands with back to camera
back of women in court
booking photo craig lewis

SCRIPPS NEWS