SC v. Craig Lewis: Burned Alive Murder Trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina man is standing trial on charges he killed his wife by setting her on fire, causing injuries that took her life 10 months later.

Craig Anthony Lewis, 47, is charged with murder, arson and domestic violence in the death of his wife, Terry Lewis.

Police say Craig assaulted his wife over two days, beginning on Jan. 16, 2019. In documents reviewed by Court TV, police said that Craig hit her with “personal weapons and the butt of a firearm, shotgun,” breaking the weapon over her hip. Terry was bleeding and had trouble walking after the incident, police said.

The next day, Jan. 17, police say Craig lit his wife on fire inside their home in an attempt to kill her. The front of Terry’s body suffered severe burns, and she succumbed to her injuries 10 months later.

Terry’s daughter, Leigh Ann Cronkey, told FITSNews that her mother began fighting with Craig on Jan. 17 because Terry told him that she was leaving. The argument allegedly turned physical, and Terry said that Craig violently raped her before throwing a rag or a shirt lit on fire at her. Terry said that when she tried to throw the rag away, Craig would throw it back until she caught fire before finally stepping on her hand and crushing it.

Despite a criminal history with prior convictions, Craig was granted a $100,000 surety bond with ankle monitoring at a bond hearing and has been free since Feb. 26, 2019, FITSNews reported.