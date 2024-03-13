Sentencing scheduled for Hannah Gutierrez for Baldwin movie set shooting

Posted at 2:41 PM, March 13, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records indicated Wednesday.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie "Rust", listens to closing arguments.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie “Rust”, listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. (Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted by a jury last week in the shooting on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, during a rehearsal in October 2021. Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in January and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, with trial set for July.

Santa Fe-based Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set aside two hours for Gutierrez’s sentencing hearing on the morning of April 15. Marlowe Sommer also is assigned to oversee Baldwin’s trial.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Gutierrez is being held pending sentencing at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

READ MORE: NM v. Hannah Gutierrez: Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial

Defense attorney Jason Bowles indicated last week that Gutierrez plans to appeal the conviction.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun’s hammer, but not the trigger.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez at a two-week trial for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust” where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun safety protocols.

“Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation.

More In:

Related Stories

Lead prosecutor in the Hannah Gutierrez trial, Kari Morrissey, discusses Gutierrez's guilty verdict.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey Discusses Hannah Gutierrez Verdict

Lead prosecutor in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial, Kari Morrissey, discusses Hannah Gutierrez's guilty verdict. More

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles spoke about his client's verdict and their plan to appeal.

Hannah Gutierrez’s Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Speaks About Verdict

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles spoke about his client's verdict and their plan to appeal. More

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and a Court TV guest.

What Might Hannah Gutierrez’s Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Discussion about how Alec Baldwin's case may be impacted now that armorer Hannah Gutierrez has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter. More

TRENDING

Michigan prosecutor delivers closings in the case against James Crumbley.
Scott Peterson, who's currently serving a life sentence, is being represented by the Los Angeles Innocence Project.
Crystal Sorey dabs a tear from her eye, inset photo of Harmony Montgomery
Scott Peterson at March 12, 2024 hearing.

LATEST NEWS

Brice Rhodes sits in court
A jury convicted Hannah Gutierrez of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
earleen tucker mugshot
former President Donald Trump gestures with his hand.

SCRIPPS NEWS

Men bombed woman’s home, plotted to use python to 'eat' her daughter
Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to toss her sex trafficking conviction
Missing Washington state woman found dead in a Mexico cemetery