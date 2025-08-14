Teacher charged in killing of hikers at Devil’s Den pleads not guilty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The teacher who authorities say admitted to fatally stabbing two hikers at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges.

Andrew James McGann entered the plea during a brief hearing before a state judge at Washington County’s jail on Thursday morning. Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor scheduled McGann’s next hearing for Nov. 14. He’s being held without bond.

mugshot of a young, blonde, curly-haired man

This image provided by Washington County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office shows Andrew McGann. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

McGann has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the July 26 killing of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. The two were hiking with their daughters, ages 7 and 9, and the girls were not injured in the attack.

Authorities have not publicly identified a motive for the attack at Devil’s Den, a 2,500-acre (1,000-hectare) state park about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

McGann was arrested on July 30 at a barbershop in Springdale, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of the park.

McGann had not yet started his new job at Springdale Public Schools and had previously worked in Texas and Oklahoma. Authorities have said he did not have a prior criminal record.

State Police have said McGann admitted to the killings shortly after his arrest and that investigators matched his DNA to blood found at the crime scene.

