Devil's Den Murders: Andrew McGann Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Andrew McGann pleaded not guilty to two capital murder charges today. The former teacher is accused of fatally stabbing Clinton and Cristen Brink while they were hiking with their daughters at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas last month. (8/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?