Devil's Den Murders Suspect Was Supposed to Start Teaching 5th Grade Today

Parents of Andrew McGann's former students are speaking out about his alleged disturbing behaviors. One parent said he put a girl on his lap and told her he wished he could date her. McGann had been set to begin a new teaching job today. (8/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

woman testifies

Friend Won’t Share Last Texts with Stephen Campbell Moments Before Death

Bryan Kohberger 3D photos of home where murders occurred

Bryan Kohberger: 3D Model of Home Where Murders Took Place Released

Sheila Agee

Sheila Agee Accused of Helping Son Plan Murder

Erik Menendez

Erik Menendez Back In Prison After Hospitalization

andrew McGann's mugshot with gfx of text

Devil's Den Murders Suspect Was Supposed to Start Teaching 5th Grade Today

Jordan Palmer Day 3 recap

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

splitscreen: judge/inmate joining hearing via Zoom

Judge in Brian Walshe Case Reveals Conflict of Interest

austin drummond

2 Charged in Manhunt for Austin Drummond

grey haired man testifies

Detective Recalls Delivering Death Notification to Campbell's Family

Austin Drummond news conference

Abandoned Baby Family Murders Case News Conference

splitscreen: witness questioned in court/attorney asking questions

Expert: Police Used Wrong Video File of Campbell and Palmer, Info Was Lost

Day 2 Recap Jordan Palmer

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

MORE VIDEOS