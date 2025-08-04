Was Devil's Den Suspect Andrew McGann After The Victims' Girls?

Julie Grant's top story discusses Andrew McGann and his possible motive for murdering two hikers after he was denied bail during his first court appearance. Plus, the manhunt continues for a suspect in the case of four deceased family members. MORE

splitscreen: judge/inmate joining hearing via Zoom

Judge in Brian Walshe Case Reveals Conflict of Interest

austin drummond

2 Charged in Manhunt for Austin Drummond

grey haired man testifies

Detective Recalls Delivering Death Notification to Campbell's Family

Austin Drummond news conference

Abandoned Baby Family Murders Case News Conference

splitscreen: witness questioned in court/attorney asking questions

Expert: Police Used Wrong Video File of Campbell and Palmer, Info Was Lost

Day 2 Recap Jordan Palmer

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Andrew McGann made his first court appearance

Andrew McGann, Suspect in Devil's Den Murders Appears in Court

Maxwell Anderson speaks

Maxwell Anderson: 'I Did Not Commit These Crimes'

Judge Laura Crivello addresses Maxwell Anderson

Judge Addresses, Sentences Maxwell Anderson for Sade Robinson Murder

Nicholas Kassotis and Mindi Kassotis

Man Accused of Dismembering, Dumping Wife in Woods

victim's father in court

Sade Robinson's Father Asks for Punishment Maxwell Anderson Deserves

Maxwell Anderson's father, Steven Anderson

Maxwell Anderson's Father: 'No Words I Can Share... Will Reduce Your Pain'

