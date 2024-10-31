The Delphi Murders and Richard Allen | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan takes a closer look at the chilling Delphi murder case that has haunted the community for years and the case against Richard Allen. He explores the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of two young girls, Abigail ‘Abby’ Williams and Liberty ‘Libby’ German, who were killed while hiking. Vinnie interviews experts, shares insights from law enforcement, and delves into the evidence that has emerged. This episode reveals the ongoing search for justice and its emotional toll on families and the community.

