The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: DNA and Autopsy Testimony | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 3:54 PM, December 18, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

In this episode, Wesley Durkit, Digital Forensics Examiner, testifies about data collected from Riley’s iPhone showing her heart rate reached 170 bpm, slowed, came to a dramatic stop, hit zero, then spiked, indicating she underwent CPR. Crime Lab Scientist Ashley Hinkle said the DNA from a blue jacket and under Laken Riley’s fingernails matched Jose Ibarra. Medical Examiner, Dr. Michelle DiMarco, said that a portion of Laken Riley’s skull had broken and noted lacerations and contusions to her body. 

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE or HERE.

This episode of The Court TV Podcast was edited by Autumn Sewell.

