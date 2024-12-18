The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: DNA and Autopsy Testimony | Court TV Podcast

In this episode, Wesley Durkit, Digital Forensics Examiner, testifies about data collected from Riley’s iPhone showing her heart rate reached 170 bpm, slowed, came to a dramatic stop, hit zero, then spiked, indicating she underwent CPR. Crime Lab Scientist Ashley Hinkle said the DNA from a blue jacket and under Laken Riley’s fingernails matched Jose Ibarra. Medical Examiner, Dr. Michelle DiMarco, said that a portion of Laken Riley’s skull had broken and noted lacerations and contusions to her body.

This episode of The Court TV Podcast was edited by Autumn Sewell.