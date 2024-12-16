The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: Laken’s Last Moments and Ibarra’s Injuries | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 12:19 PM, December 16, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

This episode of “The Murder Trial of Laken Riley” features testimony from the second day involving Corporal Rafael Sayan of the UGA Police Department. He discusses his questioning of Jose Ibarra about the scratches found on his body after the crime.

Additionally, Sergeant Sophie Raboud, also from UGA PD, analyzes the movements of Laken Riley and Ibarra based on trail cam footage. She also provides details about Laken’s phone activity on the morning of her death.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE and HERE.

all podcast episodes

This episode of The Court TV Podcast was edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

photo of judge

Was Judge Mullins Involved in Sex Scandal? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan looks at the evidence in a sextortion scandal allegedly involving Judge Kevin Mullins and questions if it could be related to the shooting. More

booking photo of Courtney Clenney

Courtney Clenney’s Defense | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Courtney Clenney’s defense attorneys join Vinnie Politan to discuss their self-defense strategy in the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli and the evidence they have gathered. More

melody farris sits in court

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Melody Walker Farris Sentenced | Court TV Podcast

This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the victim impact statements and sentencing of Melody Farris in the murder of her husband, Gary. More

TRENDING

joseph ferlazzo testifies
Sheldon Herrington outside court
jayz and diddy

LATEST NEWS

Jeannine Jaramillo in court
Police cars outside a school building.
Ty Tucker in court

SCRIPPS NEWS