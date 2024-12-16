The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: Laken’s Last Moments and Ibarra’s Injuries | Court TV Podcast

This episode of “The Murder Trial of Laken Riley” features testimony from the second day involving Corporal Rafael Sayan of the UGA Police Department. He discusses his questioning of Jose Ibarra about the scratches found on his body after the crime.

Additionally, Sergeant Sophie Raboud, also from UGA PD, analyzes the movements of Laken Riley and Ibarra based on trail cam footage. She also provides details about Laken’s phone activity on the morning of her death.

