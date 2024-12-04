The Murder Trial of Laken Riley: Laken’s Roommates Testify | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, December 4, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Laken’s roommates testify about the morning of her murder. Lilly Steiner conveys how she was growing concerned about the victim and uses the ‘Find My Friends’ app to find her phone. She describes tracking victim Laken Riley’s location, noting that she had been ‘in the woods for a while.’ Sofia Magana said that she took her dog on a walk toward the location where the ‘Find My Friends’ app showed Riley’s last location, and said she found one of Laken Riley’s AirPods on a trail while looking for her roommate.

