The School Shooter Mom Trial: Opening Statements – Court TV Podcast

On November 30th, 2021 a Michigan community was shaken to its core by a tragedy. Four young innocent lives, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling were taken at Oxford High School by a 15-year-old shooter. The suspect has since pleaded guilty to the charges from the shooting and has been sentenced to life without parole. In an unprecedented turn, the shooter’s parents have both been charged, with each of them facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter and standing trial separately. This week’s Court TV Podcast features both the prosecution and the defense laying out their cases in opening statements.