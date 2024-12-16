Was Judge Mullins Involved in Sex Scandal? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

This episode of the “Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast” explores a significant judicial and political scandal in Whitesburg, Kentucky. It centers around accusations of sextortion and improper conduct involving Mullins and other community leaders. The investigation uncovers claims that Mullins used his position to engage in inappropriate relationships, exploiting power dynamics within the local justice system. This episode looks at the evidence, including supposed explicit messages and testimonies from people involved. Vinnie Politan talks with legal experts and community members to evaluate the ethical violations and how they affect public trust in the judicial system. The show places this scandal in a wider discussion about holding public officials accountable and the system’s weaknesses that let these abuses happen.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

