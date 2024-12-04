What is Ex-Sheriff Shawn Stines’ Defense? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, December 4, 2024
PODCAST: This episode of the Court TV Podcast on Sheriff Shawn Stines examines the shocking case of a Kentucky sheriff accused of murdering Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers. This investigation delves into Stines’ background, his tenure as sheriff, and the events leading to the fatal encounter. The episode also discusses the growing concern about violence against those in these roles, and this discussion highlights the importance of accountability within the system.

