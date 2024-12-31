Woman pleads no contest to killing terminally ill husband in hospital

ORLANDO (Court TV) – A Florida woman pleaded no contest to charges she killed her terminally ill husband, days before she was scheduled to stand trial on the charges.

Ellen Gilland, 76, had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of assisting self-murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after police said she shot a round into the hospital ceiling as officers responded to take her into custody. On Tuesday, Gilland pleaded “no contest” to charges of manslaughter with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gilland reached a plea agreement with the state in advance of the hearing. In exchange, prosecutors waived sentencing guidelines—including a three-year minimum for one charge—and agreed to a 10-year cap on her prison sentence. Her sentence will be determined at a hearing on Feb. 28.

At a pivotal pretrial hearing, attorneys debated the admissibility of expert testimony and evidence that could shape the trial’s outcome. The defense sought to include testimony from experts and caregivers to paint a picture of Jerry Gilland’s severe suffering and his alleged wish to die. Prosecutors, however, argued that much of the proposed evidence was irrelevant or overly sympathetic and could improperly influence the jury.

The court ruled to allow testimony from Crystal Brown, a nurse who treated Jerry, about his physical and mental health. Brown is expected to testify that Jerry, 77, suffered from significant medical complications, including multiple organ failures and major depressive disorder, and expressed a desire to end his life.

However, the judge excluded testimony from Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, a forensic psychiatrist, regarding Ellen’s intent and Jerry’s mental state, noting it was outside the scope of expert opinion and a matter for the jury to decide.