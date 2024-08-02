Woman who tried to poison husband with pet euthanasia drugs is sentenced

DARLINGTON, Wis. (Court TV) — A judge has given a Wisconsin woman who tried to poison her veterinarian husband with barbiturates and animal euthanasia drugs a six year sentence—three years in custody and three years’ supervised probation.

Back in June, Amanda Chapin entered a plea of no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety—an amended charge, as she was initially accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The State had wanted Circuit Court Judge Barbara McCrory to impose the maximum sentence of 10 years—5 years of initial confinement followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

“She engaged in behavior that showed utter disregard for human life,” Lafayette County Assistant District Attorney Corinne Fruitger said.

The prosecutor also pointed out that Chapin neither took accountability nor expressed remorse, telling Judge McCrory: “The defendant is guilty. She entered that no contest plea. She agreed to the facts stated in the criminal complaint. She agreed that they are substantially accurate.”

Chapin’s defense attorney, Morgan Sauder, asked that her client be sentenced to probation or minimal incarceration, pointing out that her client’s past good deeds and career in the healthcare industry make her a beacon of the community.

The defendant opted to address the court, taking the opportunity to thank God, her siblings, and members of her church for their support.

Chapin, 51, had been scheduled to face trial in July, but opted to plead no contest, which means that while a defendant does not contest a charge, they also do not admit guilt. In terms of sentencing, however, it’s equal to a guilty plea. First-degree recklessly endangering safety is a felony.

According to prosecutors, between July and August of 2022, Chapin poisoned her husband, Dr. Gary Chapin, three times with the same barbiturates he used to euthanize animals by putting the drugs in his coffee.

The criminal complaint stated that after their March 2022 wedding, Amanda, 51, forged the signature of one of Gary’s adult children on a power-of-attorney document. She also coerced Gary, 71, into modifying the deed on his house so that she would get the home in the event of his death.

The complaint further stated that less than three weeks after the quit claim deed on Gary’s house was authorized, Amanda poisoned Gary’s coffee for the first time. In some states, a quit claim deed is used in a transfer of property.

The criminal complaint also detailed how Gary drank the poisoned coffee the third time Amanda served it to him, which was in August 2022. He quickly fell into a four day coma. Bloodwork indicated barbiturates in Gary’s system were the same drugs vets use to euthanize pets.

Upon sentencing, Amanda’s bond was revoked and she was remanded to the custody of the Dept. of Corrections.