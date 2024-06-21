Woman who tried to poison husband with pet euthanasia drugs enters plea

JANESVILLE, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman accused of trying to poison her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs entered a plea of no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. That’s an amended charge, as she was initially accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Amanda Chapin had been scheduled to face trial next month. During Friday’s hearing, which took place over Zoom, she entered a plea of no contest, which means while a defendant does not contest a charge, they also do not admit guilt. No contest is tantamount to a guilty plea in terms of sentencing. First-degree recklessly endangering safety is a felony.

According to prosecutors, between July and August of 2022, Chapin poisoned her husband, Dr. Gary Chapin, three times with the same barbiturates he used to euthanize animals by putting the drugs in his coffee.

The criminal complaint states that after their March 2022 wedding, Amanda, 51, forged the signature of one of Gary’s adult children on a power-of-attorney document. She also coerced Gary, 71, into modifying the deed on his house so that she would get the home in the event of his death.

The complaint further states that less than three weeks after the quit claim deed on Gary’s house was authorized, Amanda poisoned Gary’s coffee for the first time. In some states, a quit claim deed is used in a transfer of property.

The criminal complaint goes on to detail how Gary drank the poisoned coffee the third time Amanda served it to him, which was in August 2022. He quickly fell into a four day coma. Bloodwork indicated barbiturates in Gary’s system were the same drugs vets use to euthanize pets.

Amanda will remain free on bond until sentencing on July 25. She faces a maximum of five years in prison and five years extended supervision.