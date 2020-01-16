OJ25 – COURT TV’s ORIGINAL TRUE CRIME SERIES

COURT TV’s ORIGINAL TRUE CRIME SERIESDOCUMENTING THE O.J. SIMPSON MURDER “TRIAL OF THE CENTURY” -WORLD PREMIERES THURS. JAN. 23 AT 9:00 P.M. (ET)

Trial Participants from Multiple Vantage Points Including Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey, Mark Fuhrman, Tanya Brown, Fred & Kim Goldman and Others Dissect the Case in Exclusive New Interviews

ATLANTA (January 16, 2020) — OJ25, the new Court TV’s first original true crime series which will look back at the world-famous O.J. Simpson murder case 25 years later, will world premiere on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Court TV. Watch sneak peek here.

OJ25 will give viewers a front row seat in the Simpson jury box, to relive the trial or discover it for the first time. Utilizing Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double murder trial, OJ25 will encapsulate the week’s courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles ̶ from the trial’s start on January 24, 1995 until the verdict in early October. New episodes of the original 37-part series will premiere on Court TV weekly Thursday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET.

As a companion to OJ25, Court TV will also make the complete trial available in weekly chronological installments on CourtTV.com every Thursday starting January 23.

OJ25 includes exclusive new interviews with numerous trial participants from multiple vantage points, ranging from Los Angeles police detectives, attorneys, legal experts, friends and relatives on both sides of the courtroom. Among those who discuss the trial in OJ25: Simpson defense attorneys Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey and Shawn Holley; LAPD Detectives Mark Fuhrman and Ron Shipp; LA County and Simpson case Prosecutor Bill Hodgman; victim Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown, the father and sister of victim Ron Goldman, Fred Goldman and Kim Goldman, and many others.

OJ25 is hosted by renowned long-time former Los Angeles prosecutor and acclaimed legal analyst Roger Cossack. Cossack provided insights into the Simpson trial at the time for CNN as the network’s legal analyst and went on to the same role for ESPN. Cossack was a college classmate of Robert Shapiro, one of Simpson’s lawyers, and was made privy to defense strategies that he’s never made public but will share throughout the series. (MEDIA NOTE: Mr. Cossack is available for interviews.)

The double murder trial of Simpson – the college football phenom (Heisman Trophy recipient in 1968) who went to become an NFL Hall of Famer and popular movie and television personality – riveted the nation during its nearly ten full months in 1995. In addition to numerous dramatic courtroom moments, the trial was most notable for its strong racial overtones, its impact on the judiciary system and how it spurred Americans across the nation to openly discuss the issues surrounding domestic violence for the first time.

