Accused UCCS Shooter, Nicholas Jordan, Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of killing two people at a University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm room, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. The State wants a second competency evaluation. (4/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?