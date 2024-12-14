Alexander Twins Appear in Court for Bond Hearing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A judge granted bail to a prominent real estate broker and his twin, who are facing sexual assault charges. Alon and Oren Alexander will not be released while facing a separate federal sex trafficking case with another brother, Tal. (12/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?