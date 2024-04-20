Alleged Scammer Calls William Brock While Police Investigate Shooting

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
New bodycam footage of William Brock, who shot and killed Lo-Letha Hall, after thinking she was part of an extortion scam, shows the alleged scammer call Brock while deputies are inside his home investigating the shooting. (4/19/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?