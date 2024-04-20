Alleged Scammer Calls William Brock While Police Investigate Shooting

New bodycam footage of William Brock, who shot and killed Lo-Letha Hall, after thinking she was part of an extortion scam, shows the alleged scammer call Brock while deputies are inside his home investigating the shooting. (4/19/24)   MORE

The judge denies the defense's mention of third party evidence in opening statements.

Karen Read: Defense Can't Open Trial With Third Party Culprit Defense

Three people are facing charges after Kinsleigh Welty, 5, died due to severe neglect.

Kinsleigh Welty: 5-Year-Old Dies From Severe Malnourishment

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

The Santa Fe District Attorney has appointed Erlinda Johnson as special prosecutor in the Alec Baldwin case.

Baldwin Movie Shooting: Prosecution Adds Special Prosecutor to Case

Someone walking the beach along Lake Michigan found more remains, which are believed to be that of Sade Robinson.

More Remains Found Believed to Belong to Sade Robinson

Texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are shown onscreen.

Chad Daybell Texts: Compares His Life to Harry Potter Under the Stairs

Julie Grant with a picture of Bryan Kohberger on the monitor.

Celestial Objects Can't Take the Stand: Why Stargazing is Not an Alibi

robin howington appears in court

Sentencing | TN v. Robin Howington: Mother Daughter Murder Trial

melanie gibb testifying split screen with chad daybell and text overlays

Melanie Gibb Says Chad Daybell Told Her Not to Talk to the Police

Melanie Gibb, a former cult member and friend of Lori Vallow Daybell takes the stand.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

All four suspects are facing charges that include two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley.

Four Suspects Charged in Murders of Kansas Moms

