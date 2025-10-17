v2v donna adelson

Alleged Victim: 'I Woke Up and a Guy Was Inside Me'

The alleged victim in Terence Crosbie's rape trial takes the stand and details the supposed attack, saying 'I woke up and a guy was inside me.' Crosbie is standing trial for a second time on charges he raped the woman in a Boston hotel. (10/17/25) MORE

Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Alleged victim in Terence Crosbie trial faces cross

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Alleged Victim Gets Emotional During Cross

Alleged victim in Terence Crosbie's rape trial takes stand

Alleged Victim: 'I Woke Up and a Guy Was Inside Me'

Dr. Lindsay Walsh

ER Doctor Says Alleged Victim Had No Redness on Neck, Swelling or Bruising

Terence Crosbie's alleged victim takes the stand

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Alleged Victim Takes Stand

Terence Crosbie's defense OS

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Terence Crosbie Prosecution OS

Irish Firefighter Rape Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

terence crosbie portrait

Irish Firefighter Accused of Raping Boston Woman on Trial

file photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a white tux

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Get Up to a Year Shaved Off His Sentence

gracia sisters abuse

Sisters Accused of Torturing, Sexually Abusing Preteen

Sean

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Presidential Pardon or Move to New Jersey Prison

Fil photo of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal From Ghislaine Maxwell

Giovanni Sairras told Court TV he urged the judge to consider Sean

Advocate Spoke to Court About Combs' Positive Impact on the Community

MORE VIDEOS