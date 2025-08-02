Attempted "Honor Killing" Trial: Zahraa Ali's Attorney Joins Court TV

Tim Leary's client, Zahraa Ali, was found not guilty of the attempted murder of her teenage daughter. Leary also said the melee was not an attempted honor killing. He said the term came up in a police report but that wasn't what happened. (8/1/25) MORE

Attempted Murder

Latest Videos

splitscreen: white-haired male talking head with thick black glasses/2 women hugging

Attempted "Honor Killing" Trial: Zahraa Ali's Attorney Joins Court TV

Ihsan and Zahraa Ali verdict

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Booking photo of Bradford Gille

Bystanders Credited With Stopping Mass Stabbing At Michigan Walmart

2 defendants and 2 attorneys stand at their table in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor Heather Stone

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

female defendant and judge in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Key Moments From Day 7

MORE VIDEOS