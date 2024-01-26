Bank Robber Demands Cash... But He's Super Nice So it's (Kind of) OK

- Watch Live
A bank robber was acquitted thanks to the polite note he gave the teller. It read: "Give me the money please thank you." Three days later, he went to another bank with another nice note — and a promise to return the money! (1/26/24)
