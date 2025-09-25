Boy's Family Files $100M Suit Over Deadly Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion

The family of a boy killed in a hyperbaric chamber explosion has filed a $100M suit. The chamber Thomas Cooper, 5, was in caught fire and exploded during his oxygen therapy. They're suing the center, its employees, and the chamber maker. (9/24/24) MORE

Thomas Cooper, 5

Boy's Family Files $100M Suit Over Deadly Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion

