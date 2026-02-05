Meggan Sundwall's Defense Scores Wins Ahead of Murder Trial

A judge suppressed evidence of Meggan Sundwall's alleged timecard fraud but will allow evidence of the victim's alleged theft. Sundwall is charged with murder in the death of her friend, Kacee Terry. (2/5/26)

Medical Crimes, Murder & Mayhem

