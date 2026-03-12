Murder Victim Who Allegedly Faked Cancer Stole From Grandparents: Uncle

Kacee Terry's uncle, Mark Farnsworth, details an investigation that was conducted into theft. Terry, who reportedly faked a cancer diagnosis, took a significant amount of money from her grandparents' account months prior to her death. (3/12/26) MORE

Medical Crimes, Murder & Mayhem

Meggan Sundwall, Kacee Terry

Woman’s Death ‘Undetermined’ in Alleged Insulin Case: Medical Examiner

Kacee Terry's uncle Mark Farnsworth

Murder Victim Who Allegedly Faked Cancer Stole From Grandparents: Uncle

Meggan Sundwall

Meggan Sundwall's DNA Was Excluded From Syringes: Defense

Meggan Sundwall

Meggan Sundwall Asked Kacee Terry 'What Do You Have To Live For?': State

Dale Warner verdict

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Watch the Verdict!

Kouri Richins Day 9

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 8

Dale Warner's defense's closing

Dale Warner's Defense: No Physical Evidence Linking Him To Wife's Murder

Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins Basically Said 'It Would Be Better if Eric Were Dead': Friend

text message

Jury Sees Texts Between Kouri Richins and Her Lover

Kouri Richins Day 7

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 7

Dale Warner trial

Dee Warner's Brother: Dale Warner Wasn't Doing Anything To Find Missing Wife

Kouri Richins' spending habits

Kouri Richins' Debt: Forensic Accountant Says Eric's Signature Often Forged

