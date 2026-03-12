Murder Victim Who Allegedly Faked Cancer Stole From Grandparents: Uncle

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kacee Terry's uncle, Mark Farnsworth, details an investigation that was conducted into theft. Terry, who reportedly faked a cancer diagnosis, took a significant amount of money from her grandparents' account months prior to her death. (3/12/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?