Alleged Insulin Murder Victim’s Breathing Sounded Like ‘Death Rattle’: Defendant’s Dad

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Meggan Sundwall's adoptive father, Levoy Randall, gets emotional describing seeing Kacee Terry on her bed. Randall described entering Terry's room and hearing Terry's breathing sounding like a "death rattle." (3/13/26) MORE
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