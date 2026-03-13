Alleged Insulin Murder Victim’s Breathing Sounded Like ‘Death Rattle’: Defendant’s Dad

Meggan Sundwall's adoptive father, Levoy Randall, gets emotional describing seeing Kacee Terry on her bed. Randall described entering Terry's room and hearing Terry's breathing sounding like a "death rattle." (3/13/26) MORE

Medical Crimes, Murder & Mayhem

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