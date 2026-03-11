Meggan Sundwall Asked Kacee Terry 'What Do You Have To Live For?': State

- Watch Live
During their opening statement, the State said Meggan Sundwall asked victim Kacee Terry, “What do you have to live for in this life?” Sundwall reportedly believed she was the beneficiary of a rumored $1.5 million life insurance policy. (3/11/26) MORE
