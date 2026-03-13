Defendant Texted Mom About Alleged Insulin Murder Victim: 'I Think She’s Going to Pass'

Text messages between Meggan Sundwall and her mother, Ranae Randall, were shown in court about Kacee Terry’s condition. In one message, Sundwall wrote, “I don’t think I’m going to be leaving here for a bit. I think she’s going to pass.” (3/13/26) MORE