Woman’s Death ‘Undetermined’ in Alleged Insulin Case: Medical Examiner

Assistant medical examiner Ben Murie reiterated that Kacee Terry's cause of death was 'undetermined,' meaning he couldn't categorize the cause of death into the other four manners: natural, accident homicide, or suicide. (3/12/26) MORE

Medical Crimes, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Meggan Sundwall, Kacee Terry

Woman’s Death ‘Undetermined’ in Alleged Insulin Case: Medical Examiner

Kacee Terry's uncle Mark Farnsworth

Murder Victim Who Allegedly Faked Cancer Stole From Grandparents: Uncle

Meggan Sundwall

Meggan Sundwall's DNA Was Excluded From Syringes: Defense

Meggan Sundwall

Meggan Sundwall Asked Kacee Terry 'What Do You Have To Live For?': State

Kevin West speaks at sentencing

Kevin West Maintains His Innocence At Murder Sentencing

Megan West testifies in court

Kevin West's Daughter Tells Dad, 'You Tried To Use Us To Save Yourself'

meggan sundwall pretrial hearing on webex

Meggan Sundwall's Defense Scores Wins Ahead of Murder Trial

Matthew Perry overdose sentencing

Matthew Perry Death: Dr. Who Sold Drugs to Actor Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison

matthew perry death

Doctor Sentenced for Selling Ketamine to Matthew Perry

Libby Adame, known as the

'Butt Lady' Sentenced For Killing Patient After Botched Silicone Injections

ANDREA DUNLOP INTERVIEW

Expert Says Maya Kowalski Was Saved by Doctors' Intervention

Thomas Cooper, 5, who was in caught fire and exploded during his oxygen therapy.

Boy's Family Files $100M Suit Over Deadly Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion

MORE VIDEOS