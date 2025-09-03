Breaking Down Donna Adelson's Best Friend's Testimony

Ann Elizabeth Cunningham was one of three friends to testify on behalf of Donna Adelson's defense on Tuesday. They are so close that they traveled to Japan together, and Adelson watched her son Charlie's murder trial at Cunningham's house. (9/2/25) MORE

Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

Surveillance footage of Donna Adelson and jail house info

Jury Shown Surveillance Video of Donna Adelson and Jailhouse Informant

Donna Adelson's friend, Ann Cunningham

Donna Adelson's Friend Re-Called to Discuss Calls After Dan Markel's Death

Ron Gutterson

Family Friend: Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam Trip Was 'Temporary'

Donna Adelson's

'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

jailhouse informant patricia byrd

Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

close up of Donna Adelson's day planner

Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

female defendant in court

Donna Adelson Visibly Shakes While Listening to Jailhouse Call

Judge Stephen Everett addresses gallery

Judge Admonishes Gallery Before Adelson Trial Testimony

Adelson daily wrap graphic

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Donna Adelson is handed a letter on the street. Pre-arrest

Donna Adelson Trial: More Witnesses Expected, State May Rest Next Week

donna adelson in court

Jury Hears Wiretapped Calls of Adelson Family, Co-Conspirators

split screen of restaurant video and transcript

Video Shows Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua React to 'The Bump'

MORE VIDEOS