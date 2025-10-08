Breaking Down the Devastating Surveillance Video in the Bionca Ellis Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Many of Bionca Ellis' actions and movements on the day of the attack that killed 3-year-old Julian Wood and injured his mother, Margot Wood, were caught on surveillance. Watch along with Vinnie as he and guest experts analyze the videos. (10/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?