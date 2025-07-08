Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson Found Guilty of Crystal Rogers' Murder

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson have been found guilty of all charges in the disappearance and murder of Crystal Rogers, who was dating Houck when she disappeared on July 3, 2015, and was last seen at his family farm. (7/8/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Houck, Lawson verdict

Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson Found Guilty of Crystal Rogers' Murder

Kimberlin Stodghill

Missing: Where is Kimberlin Stodghill?

booking photos of brooks houck and steve and joseph lawson

Brooks Houck's Family Central Focus Of Crystal Rogers Investigation

Ka'marea Wilson

Missing: Where is Ka'Marea Wilson?

Barry Morphew smiles in court

Barry Morphew Smiles Big At First Court Appearance

Isabella Zavala

Missing: Where is Isabella Zavala?

Dajanece Goldsboro

Missing: Where is Dajanece Goldsboro?

Afrocsn-American teen girl with braided hair

Missing Child: Where is Emily Adusei?

Barry Morphew Extradited to Colorado to Face Charges in Wife's Death

blonde lady in a pink tee shirt holds a baby whose face is blurred

Witness: Lawson Said He'd Pull Out Rogers' Teeth, Let Hogs 'Do the Rest'

teenage girl

Missing Child: Where is Jamiyah McCalvin?

smiling hispanic teen girl with dark blonde hair

Missing Child: Where is Marlee Antoinette Reyes?

MORE VIDEOS