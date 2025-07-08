Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson Found Guilty of Crystal Rogers' Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson have been found guilty of all charges in the disappearance and murder of Crystal Rogers, who was dating Houck when she disappeared on July 3, 2015, and was last seen at his family farm. (7/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?