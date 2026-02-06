Caneiro Family Friend: 'Paul Loved Keith Very Much'

- Watch Live
Caneiro family friend Stacey Pritchett takes the stand in Paul Caneiro's quadruple murder trial detailing Paul and his brother, Keith's relationship, saying 'Paul loved Keith very much.' (2/6/26) MORE
