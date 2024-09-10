Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Carly Gregg Appears in Court for Motion Hearing

Carly Gregg, who is charged with murdering her mother and shooting her stepfather, attends a motion hearing. Police say after killing her mother, Gregg invited a friend over to see the body before waiting for her stepfather to come home. (9/10/24) MORE

Carly Gregg Appears in Court for Motion Hearing

Bodycam Footage of 2023 Interview With Alleged Georgia School Shooter

Mother of Suspect Called School Before Shooting

DA: More Charges Will Be Filed Against Accused School Shooter

Father of Accused Georgia School Shooter Arrested

Could Georgia School Shooter's Parents Face Same Fate as Crumbleys?

Georgia High School Shooting Suspect is 14, Will Face Murder Charges

Teen Accused of Killing Mom, Shooting Stepdad Rejects Plea Deal

Sydney Powell’s Attorneys Discuss Why She Should Get a New Trial

Sydney Powell Fights for New Trial in Appeal Hearing

Judge Accuses Teen Murder Suspect's Defense of 'Bushwhacking'

Las Vegas Teens Take Guilty Plea in Deadly Student Beating

