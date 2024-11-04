Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Interview with a Killer Episodes

Alaskan authorities named Denali Brehmer as the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot that left Cynthia Hoffman dead in 2019. Sitting down for her first-ever interview, David Scott questions Brehmer’s claim that she was catfished into killing. MORE

folder icon Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Shows hashtag icon

Catfishing For Murder

Catfishing For Murder

Interview With A Killer

'Honor' Killings

interview with a killer

A Double Life