Once A Liar…

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
It's been 50 years since Sarah 'Cindy' White set fire to the home of the family who hired her to babysit. Now the longest serving inmate of the Indiana Women's Prison meets with Court TV journalist David Scott to share her remorse. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?