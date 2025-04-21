Once A Liar…

It's been 50 years since Sarah 'Cindy' White set fire to the home of the family who hired her to babysit. Now the longest serving inmate of the Indiana Women's Prison meets with Court TV journalist David Scott to share her remorse. MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Sinister-looking guy with bushy eyebrows

Surviving Idaho Roommate Can Testify About Suspect's 'Bushy Eyebrows'

Young man in a chartreuse prison jumper takes the witness stand

Nicholas Karol-Chik: Joseph Koenig Threw Rock that Killed Alexa Bartell

young man with a ponytail and orange prison jumper takes the witness stand

Co-Defendant on Rock-Throwing Death: 'I Have To Live With That Every Day'

road with cars

Surviving Victims Describe Having Rocks Thrown At Their Vehicles

Lori Daybell

Inside Week 2 of Lori Daybell’s Trial | On the Record

woman testifies

Kelly Bartell on Learning Alexa Died: 'I Screamed and Fell to the Ground'

woman with long dark hair is a witness on the stand.

Alexa Bartell's Mother: Something Told Me to Go Back and Give Her a Hug

Jenna Grggs testifies in court

Alexa Bartell's Girlfriend Describes Moment Rock Crashed Into Car

Alexa Bartell

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Joseph Koenig

CO v. Joseph Koenig: Rock-Throwing Murder Trial

Christopher Taulbee appears in court

KY Teen Charged With Murdering Ex And Her Boyfriend

Sean Higgins appears in court at a hearing

Higgins' Defense: Gaudreau Brothers' Drinking Contributed To Their Deaths

MORE VIDEOS