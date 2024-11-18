Interview with a Killer Episodes

A Florida teenager kills his two parents and throws a party while their dead bodies are in the bedroom. In Tyler Hadley's first-ever TV interview, he opens up to David Scott about what happened that night. (11/17/24) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Teenage Rage

Tyler Hadley interview image

Teenage Rage

interview with an inmate

The 'Blackout' Killer

Catfishing For Murder

Interview With A Killer

'Honor' Killings

interview with a killer

A Double Life