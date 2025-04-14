Interview with a Killer Episodes

The oldest serial killer in America reveals new information about his crimes in his first-ever televised interview. In this two-hour premiere of Interview With A Killer, journalist David Scott confronts Gary Michael Hilton about his killing spree. MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

Psycho Killer

Gary Hilton Interview with a Killer graphic

Psycho Killer

Tyler Hadley interview image

Teenage Rage

interview with an inmate

The 'Blackout' Killer

Catfishing For Murder

Interview With A Killer

'Honor' Killings

interview with a killer

A Double Life