Charlie Adelson Scarfs Down Wendy's In Newly Released Video

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Video shows convicted killer Charlie Adelson eating fast food on his way to the Tallahassee jail ahead of his mother's murder trial. Plus, an expert on the Amish offers new insight into the case of a woman accused of drowning her 4-year-old son. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?