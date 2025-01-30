Collin Griffith: Troubled Teen or Psychopath?

Julie Grant examines whether Collin Griffith is a troubled victim of circumstance or a savage killer as he stands trial for his mother's murder. Plus, the details of the plea agreement Natalie Cochran turned down. (1/30/25) MORE

judge sits on bench

911 Call: Collin Griffith Says His Mother Fell Onto Knife

A woman testifies in court

Neighbor Describes Seeing Catherine Griffith Pulled By Her Hair

Collin Griffith in court

Defense: Collin Griffith's Mother Was 'Unpredictable' And 'Erratic'

Mark Levine delivers opening statement

Prosecutor: Collin Griffith 'Viciously And Savagely' Killed his Mother

Collin Griffith stands with his attorney in court

Collin Griffith Asks To Be Excused From Courtroom During 911 Call

Collin Griffith appears on bodyworn camera

Jury Selection Underway in Deadly Son Murder Trial

Close-up photo of the face of a teenage boy who wears glasses and has straight brown hair.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Fight to Keep Texts Out of Trial

Collin Griffith appears in court

Teen Accused of Murdering Mother Fights to Keep Texts Out of Court

menenez brothers update

Julie Grant: Good Call to Delay Menendez Resentencing and Do It Right

Mackenzie Shirilla is seen during her arrest on bodycamera video

Bodycam Video Shows Mackenzie Shirilla's Behavior During Arrest

Female news anchor sits at desk. There is a monitor behind her featuring a photo of a family (mom, dad, and 2 teen/young adult sons)

Julie Grant: 'Who's Being the Voice for Kitty and Jose Menendez?'

Photo of an energetic young goat

Cheerleader Charged in Killing of Rival's Show Goat

