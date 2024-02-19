Cop Mistakes Falling Acorn for Gunshot, Opens Fire

- Watch Live
A Florida sheriff's deputy resigned after mistaking the sound of an acorn falling on the roof of his patrol vehicle for a gunshot. He proceeded to open fire on the unarmed suspect, as seen in body cam footage. Thankfully no one was hurt. (2/19/24)
