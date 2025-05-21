Dawn Richard Describes Witnessing Diddy Punch Cassie Ventura

- Watch Live
Dawn Richard testified on May 19, 2025, at Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial that she frequently witnessed Diddy abuse Cassie Ventura. Using AI, Court TV offers the chance to listen to a reenactment of proceedings. MORE
