Daybell Family's Reaction to Tammy Daybell's Death

Vinnie Politan and his panel of expert guests break down the testimonies of Chad Daybell's children in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial. They also discuss the cross-examination of Ali Abulaban in the TikTok Star Murder Trial. (5/23/24)   MORE

Court TV addresses the many conflicting stories regarding Tammy Daybell's death, including Garth Daybell saying he found Tammy dead on the couch in one instance while also saying he found her dead on the bed. Chad Daybell told the judge that he will not testify.

Daybell defense rests.

Court TV takes a look at some of the biggest moments that have happened in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, which includes Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow discussing building a pool in the backyard a day before the bodies were found.

Joseph Murray, who's married to Chad Daybell’s daughter, Emma, returned to the witness stand for cross-examination. Murray said he met Lori Vallow for the first time and only time at Chad Daybell's house the day after Tammy Daybell’s funeral.

Chad and Tammy Daybell’s children, Emma and Garth, testify on behalf of their father. Emma detailed Tammy's declining health issues and how her mother would drink colloidal silver daily, refuting previous testimony about Tammy's health.

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

