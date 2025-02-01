Defendant Rejects Plea Deal in Rachel Morin Murder Case

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who's charged in the murder of Rachel Morin, has rejected a plea deal that the prosecution offered him. Morin, a mom of five, was raped and murdered while jogging. Martinez Hernandez's trial begins April 1, 2025. (1/31/25) MORE

Defendant Rejects Plea Deal in Rachel Morin Murder Case

Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Dangled Victim Over Balcony

Marilyn Manson Cleared of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Charges

Can Someone Be Too Hot for Jail?

Teacher Accused of Having Child With Student to be Released

'My Stomach is Turning': NJ Teacher Accused of Having Child With Student

Diddy's Defense Calls Prosecution 'Puritanical & Sexist'

NY Federal Judge Denies Bail for Alexander Brothers

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Jarvis Butts to Stand Trial for Murder of Na'Ziyah Harris

Police Interview of Na’Ziyah Harris' Suspected Killer Jarvis Butts

