iwak julius mullins

Did Devyn Michaels Have Time to Kill, Behead Victim?

A timeline of Devyn Michaels' movements on the night of Johnathan Willette's murder are analyzed and bring forth the question whether Michaels had time to kill, behead the victim. Teen found dead on Carnival Cruise to the Caribbean. (11/12/25) MORE

Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Digital Forensics Detective Jared Spangler

Digital Forensics Det. Analyzes Defendant Devyn Michaels' SUV GPS Data

Second police interview with defendant Devyn Micha

Love Triangle Beheading: Jury Hears 2nd Police Interview with Defendant

Devyn Michaels / Robert Baker

Devyn Michaels’ Shocking Link to Killer Robert Baker, Lover of Monica Sementilli

Latoshia Daniels Verdict

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Yoko Willette

Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Victim's Mother Takes Stand

Devyn Michaels and Deviere Willett

Son Testifies About Father’s Death, Marriage to Devyn Michaels

Latoshia Daniels testifies

Latoshia Daniels Says Pastor’s Affair Led to Deadly Shooting

Brodes Perry video

Jury Sees Slain Pastor's Videos Talking About 'Ethical Non-Monogamy'

Huston Danker sentenced

Huston Danker Sentenced in Killing of Ryan Cooper

Defense attorney stands at lecture during closing arguments

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

State's closing argument in FL v. Soto-Escalera

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: State’s Closing Arguments

Christopher Dontell addresses court

Christopher Dontell Tearfully Apologizes At Sentencing

MORE VIDEOS