Did Devyn Michaels Have Time to Kill, Behead Victim?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
A timeline of Devyn Michaels' movements on the night of Johnathan Willette's murder are analyzed and bring forth the question whether Michaels had time to kill, behead the victim. Teen found dead on Carnival Cruise to the Caribbean. (11/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?