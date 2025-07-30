Did Ihsan Ali and Zahraa Ali Want Their Daughter Dead?

- Watch Live
The jury is out in the Attempted "Honor Killing" Trial, and Vinnie points out that what the panel really has to decide is whether defendants Ihsan Ali and Zahraa Ali wanted to end their teenage daughter's life. Was that their intent? (7/29/25) MORE
